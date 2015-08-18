Carolina Panthers training camp: Cam Newton looking good

3) A big question for the Panthers: Can they get a pass rush going? Can someone emerge as a complement to Charles Johnson, who dipped below double digits in sacks last season (with 8.5) for the first time since 2011? Second-year pro Kony Ealy played better toward the end of his rookie campaign, notching three of his four sacks in the final three games of the regular season. Two guys who looked good Monday: Rakim Cox, who notched a sack against Buffalo last week, and undrafted rookie free agent Arthur Miley, who appears to have some pass-rushing skills and could develop into something. The Panthers did post a respectable 40 sacks -- tied for 13th -- last season, but that was quite a dropoff from 2013, when, with former Panther Greg Hardy in the fold, they led the league with 60.