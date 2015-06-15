The Carolina Panthers signed Chris Houston, a cornerback who did not play in the NFL last season, to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.
A 2007 second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Houston last suited up for the Detroit Lions and started 12 games for the club in 2013. Though the Lions signed him to a $25 million deal before the 2013 campaign and penciled him in as their top corner, Houston struggled with a lingering toe injury and was cut by the team last summer, never seeing the end of his contract.
In 99 career games, the former Arkansas Razorback has notched 13 interceptions and three touchdowns.
Houston brings veteran experience to Carolina's secondary, which improved after the midway point last season and added former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman as a free agent in April.
The Panthers also announced on Monday that they had signed linebacker Thomas Davis to a two-year extension and waived defensive back Jocquel Skinner.