Carolina Panthers sign OL Jeremy Bridges

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 03:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers announced they've signed free agent guard Jeremy Bridges to serve as a stop-gap for their struggling offensive line.

Rapoport: Week 11 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 11 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...

Carolina surrendered seven sacks during Sunday's 36-14 loss to the Denver Broncos, ti for the third-most allowed in team history. The 32-year-old Bridges is expected to step in and compete for a starting spot right away at right guard after coach Ron Rivera said starter Jeff Byers was "exposed" in Sunday's loss.

Bridges played for the Panthers from 2006-08.

He was with the Arizona Cardinals last season but was placed on injured reserve with torn left thumb ligaments on Sept. 2. He reached an injury settlement last week.

Bridges started 28 games with the Panthers.

The Panthers placed defensive end Thomas Keiser on IR with an elbow injury.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Dolphins-Bengals game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch four when the Miami Dolphins visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Tyreek Hill's revenge

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Dolphins' Xavien Howard chasing franchise interception record -- and current coaches

Will Xavien Howard surpass Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain among the Dolphins' all-time interceptions leaders -- even as they try to coach him up? Cameron Wolfe examines a unique relationship in Miami.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE