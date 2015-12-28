Carolina Panthers should maintain perspective after first loss

There is no question, it would have been badass for the Panthers to go undefeated, to potentially join the 1972 Dolphins as the only Super Bowl champs to go wire to wire without a loss. But there's a reason only one team has done it: It's hard as hell. Carolina coach Ron Rivera learned as much as a member of the 1985 Chicago Bears, who won it all after going 15-1. Harper learned as much in 2009. And now, Newton has learned it, too.