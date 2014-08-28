Carolina Panthers season preview: Cam carries team?

Carolina watched a flock of players walk out the door or retire this offseason, dimming the prospects of a playoff return. Beyond the ferocious front seven, there isn't much for us to doggedly "believe" in, but Gettleman deserves credit for using the draft to shore up one of the team's biggest holes. After letting wideout Steve Smith walk, the Panthers used their first-round pick on boom-or-bust prospect Kelvin Benjamin. The Florida State receiver has looked the part this preseason, quieting the disaster talk around coach Ron Rivera's team.