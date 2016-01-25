Carolina Panthers rampage into Super Bowl with true team effort

"If somebody steps out of line, it's not one person that stops them," Norman said. "Everybody stops them. It's not just that one person, everyone gangs up on them -- 'Hey man, get your stuff together, because we're trying do something big and we don't need you to be out of line or none of that.' This is a team, it's more than one guy. It's everyone together. And once everyone understood that, we haven't had a problem. We don't have any cancers, no buttheads around here. Everyone's just having fun."