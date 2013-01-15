Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton taking classes at Auburn

Published: Jan 15, 2013 at 06:52 AM

AUBURN, Ala. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is enrolled at Auburn for spring semester.

Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson said Tuesday that Newton is taking classes toward a sociology degree. Sampson says Newton isn't doing media interviews and "wants to focus on school and be a normal student."

Newton led the Tigers to the 2010 national championship in his lone season after transferring from junior college.

He was then the NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick and went on to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Newton posted similar numbers last season, but came on especially strong in the final six games. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards with 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions and ran for 347 yards and four scores during that span.

