Carolina Panthers preseason primer

Can quarterback Jake Delhomme get better at age 32?

Delhomme earned many accolades for leading the Panthers within a late Adam Vinatieri field goal of sending Super Bowl XVIII to overtime in his first season with the Panthers, but he hasn't become an elite quarterback in the three seasons since. His passer rating is consistently in the 80s, he completes right around 60 percent of his passes, and he has thrown 70 touchdowns to 42 interceptions, but the Panthers have gone 7-9, 11-5 and 8-8 in those three seasons. With David Carr now behind him, Delhomme needs to produce.