Carolina Panthers going nowhere with Ron Rivera, Cam Newton

I don't believe Newton has what it takes to eradicate and/or mask areas of deficiency. I don't believe he is an elite, upper-echelon quarterback. The Panthers have finished under .500 in both of Newton's seasons as the quarterback. Cam can be dazzling and, at times, absolutely breathtaking. He also can be inconsistent when it comes to protecting the ball and downright maddening in terms of how he handles the "fifth quarter" responsibilities that come with being an NFL quarterback. Remember the press conference during which he asked for the suggestion box? Franchise quarterbacks and team leaders don't do that. Newton rightly drew ire for performing his Superman routine when Carolina was losing big. Newton seemed aloof on the bench during losses, especially a 29-point, nationally televised defeat to the New York Giants on NFL Network. His teammates have yet to vote him captain. That tells me something. Newton still needs to grow up. That's a problem.