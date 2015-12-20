Analysis

Carolina Panthers get reality check in win vs. New York Giants

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 11:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It was, as Roman Harper surmised, the most disappointed 14-0 team you'll ever see. Ron Rivera was ticked that his team lost its composure and its lead. Dwan Edwards was annoyed that the defense had gotten lax on tackling with the game nearly in hand in the second half on Sunday. And practically everyone was furious at Odell Beckham Jr., whose on-the-field MMA undercard with Josh Norman defined a chippy, chaotic, physical and -- yes -- slightly disappointing 38-35 victory for the Carolina Panthers over the New York Giants.

Norman, speaking -- literally -- through clenched teeth, questioned Beckham's toughness after the Giants' star receiver melted down, at one point running at least 10 yards just to launch at Norman's head with his own helmet. When the locker room opened, Norman was sitting on his stool, wearing half his uniform, staring into space. Even after he took his time to shower and meticulously dress himself -- two bracelets, a watch, cufflinks in his French cuffs, a camel colored dress coat -- Norman narrowed his eyes, the pupils rimmed in red, as he spoke with a fury.

He belittled Beckham's giddy dances and said he should have been ejected. He said if Beckham wants to "dance and prance around like a ballerina," he should not try to be something he isn't -- by which Norman meant not like the blue-collar toughness Norman thinks the Panthers possess but Beckham does not. He suggested Beckham is "in a dark place." He said maybe he's fed up with winter. Cortland Finnegan dropped a little casual misogyny into the conversation, saying Beckham may "have something in his blood. ... Maybe, it's female related." It all added up to an odd vibe, with one Carolina player wondering aloud to another why it felt like they had just lost.

They hadn't, and that's what matters. But set aside, for a moment, the question of whether Rivera should rest his players, especially after watching Cam Newton take a blast in the chest from Cullen Jenkins that had the quarterback briefly clutching his jersey and walking gingerly when he wasn't running up the middle of the Giants' defense.

This game was a reality check for the Panthers, who might have provided their own example for why Rivera should not ease off the gas in the final two games of the regular season. The Panthers did ease up Sunday, losing their focus, failing to wrap up and drawing penalties, all after building a 35-7 lead, and they very nearly did not recover in time. The Giants have made a painful habit of losing excruciating games like this, but they had been blown out just once this season, and the Panthers, at least for a while in the second half, seemed to forget how much fight the Giants have in them. The Panthers, then, got a glimpse at what they have to fear in the coming weeks. Not the pressure that surely accompanies a run at a perfect season. But that there will be people and events that could distract them, and if they stop paying attention, if they fail to maintain the intensity that has buoyed them through the first 3 1/2 months of the season, they are liable to lose one at the most inopportune times -- the playoffs.

"It shouldn't have been a thriller, I can tell you that," Newton said. "It's great for us to be in a game like this -- it's kind of like our first dose of mini-games of what playoff football is going to be about. We have to create that killer instinct."

Rivera was still seething as he made his way to his postgame press conference. Beckham and Norman were engaged in their jousting from the moment the game began, and it seems inarguable that Beckham was, at the very least, off his game because of his emotions. He is surely facing a hefty fine, at a minimum, and an argument could be made that he should have been ejected after he launched himself at Norman's head and should not have been on the field to catch the touchdown pass that tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

But Rivera has his own problems to worry about, and the glimpse he got of his team trying to handle strife did not please him.

"Very disappointed in ourselves," Rivera said. "We had an opportunity to close a team out and we didn't do it. Why? Because we didn't keep our focus and maintain our composure out there. Bottom line is, you've got to stay focused when you play this football game. If you don't, that's what's going to happen."

It never did happen, though, and so the Panthers roll on toward their final regular-season games against the Falconsand Bucs before their real tests begin again. Whether they win out is almost beside the point. More critical is whether they can -- repeatedly -- weather challenges like the one they faced Sunday. Norman's feud was a wild diversion that ultimately cost the Panthers nothing except the exuberance that might have otherwise accompanied the 14th victory of the year. But the Panthers also exited knowing something else: The time has come when there will always be another villain, one more distraction or another opponent giving their best shot. The Panthers have earned the target on their backs with their superb season. To avoid a far greater disappointment at the end of the season than the one they suffered Sunday, though, they'll have to show they can handle it.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Who needs win most in Brady-Belichick reunion?

Tom Brady's return to Foxborough to face Bill Belichick couldn't be more highly anticipated. So, who needs a win most in Sunday night's Buccaneers-Patriots showdown? Kevin Patra provides his rankings, from 1 to 10.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: The good and bad of each rookie QB's season so far

Where has Zach Wilson fallen short with the Jets? Can the Bears do better with Justin Fields? David Carr breaks down every rookie starting QB's season. Plus, updated offensive player rankings heading into Week 4.
news

Jim L. Mora: My close-up view of Mark Pattison's transformational journey to top of Seven Summits

Former NFL player Mark Pattison's incredible journey to climb the Seven Summits was transformational. His longtime friend, former NFL coach Jim L. Mora, discusses his intimate view of how Pattison was changed by the experience.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Rams claim No. 1 spot; Chiefs, Seahawks tumble

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, Dan Hanzus has a brand new No. 1 in the Power Rankings. Meanwhile, the Chiefs drop out of the top five and the Seahawks continue to slide. Check out the full hierarchy.
news

The First Read, Week 4: Getting ready for Brady vs. Belichick; Chiefs losing ground?

What's actually at stake in Tom Brady's return to New England to face Bill Belichick? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams prove the hype is real in win over defending champion Buccaneers

The Rams don't shy away from making the big move, and their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford is already reaping rewards. Jim Trotter details the substance behind the hype in L.A. following Sunday's 34-24 win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos, Raiders atop rudderless AFC through first three weeks of 2021 NFL season

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC is wide open with the Raiders and Broncos the only unbeaten teams. Judy Battista writes about the rudderless conference and what's ahead.
news

Justin Fields' frustrating debut vs. Browns leads to more concerning questions about Bears

Justin Fields' first start wasn't the least bit promising for Chicago Bears fans. But Jeffri Chadiha says the rookie's frustrating performance had less to do with Fields and more with coaching/lack of preparation.
news

Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of NFL's highest-paid players; how Bears can help Justin Fields

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says there should be no debate over whether Lamar Jackson deserves to be among the NFL's highest-paid players. Plus, a look at how the Bears can maximize Justin Fields' talent in his first career start, the Cowboys' new X-factor on defense and why one star QB is off to a slow start.
news

NFL seeing more coverage busts? Plus, a fourth-down revolution and my favorite Week 3 projections

Is the NFL experiencing more coverage busts than normal in 2021? Are teams changing the way they look at fourth down? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and also supplies her favorite player projections for Week 3.
news

Devin White: The impact of my late brother's mentorship on my NFL journey, life

Devin White says his positivity and work ethic stem from his late brother, J'Marco "Jae Jae" Greenard. The Bucs' star linebacker discusses the impact of Greenard's mentorship on his life and how he's paying it forward to the next generation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW