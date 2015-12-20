Carolina Panthers get reality check in win vs. New York Giants

This game was a reality check for the Panthers, who might have provided their own example for why Rivera should not ease off the gas in the final two games of the regular season. The Panthers did ease up Sunday, losing their focus, failing to wrap up and drawing penalties, all after building a 35-7 lead, and they very nearly did not recover in time. The Giants have made a painful habit of losing excruciating games like this, but they had been blown out just once this season, and the Panthers, at least for a while in the second half, seemed to forget how much fight the Giants have in them. The Panthers, then, got a glimpse at what they have to fear in the coming weeks. Not the pressure that surely accompanies a run at a perfect season. But that there will be people and events that could distract them, and if they stop paying attention, if they fail to maintain the intensity that has buoyed them through the first 3 1/2 months of the season, they are liable to lose one at the most inopportune times -- the playoffs.