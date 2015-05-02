Carolina Panthers draft OT Daryl Williams

The Carolina Panthers sorely needed to add an offensive tackle and moved up to the top of the fourth round Saturday to secure a blocker.
Carolina sent three picks to the Oakland Raiders to move up and select offensive tackle Daryl Williams from Oklahoma. The Panthers shipped a fourth-round pick (No. 124 overall), a fifth-rounder (No. 161) and seventh-rounder (No. 242) over to the Bay for the third pick of Day 3.
It is the earliest Carolina has taken an offensive tackle in the draft since Jett Otah in 2008 (19th overall).
The 6-foot-5, 327 pound Williams is a tough, powerful blocker at the point of attack. NFL Media's Mike Mayock called Williams a "right tackle only" who can compete for the starting gig in Carolina right away. The road grader should immediately help improve the ground game.
Panthers fans have been pounding the table for an offensive tackle after watching Cam Newton get pummeled last season. On the first two days of the draft Carolina took Shaq Thompson (OLB) and Devin Funchess (WR).
