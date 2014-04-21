Carolina Panthers' draft needs: Marqise Lee to join Cam Newton?

I think Carolina will wait until the middle rounds to address the position, and a guy like Jack Mewhort could fit well. The former Buckeye played tackle at Ohio State, but I think he might be better suited to slide inside at the pro level. His versatility, plus his size (6-foot-6, 309 pounds), strength (28 reps on the bench press) and awareness help to quiet concerns about his average overall athleticism. There's a good chance the Panthers could take him with their third-round pick (No. 92 overall).