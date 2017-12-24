Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers clinch playoff berth in win over Bucs

Published: Dec 24, 2017 at 08:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

They're back. The Carolina Panthers clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's what we learned from the game:

  1. Superman Cam made a late-game cameo Sunday to rescue the Carolina Panthers from another week of playoff-berth uncertainty. Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard run in the final minute to carry the Panthers to victory and a return to the NFC playoffs. The Panthers (11-4) trailed for most of the second half before Newton pieced together a 59-yard drive on the final possession, connecting on 4 of 7 passes for 52 yards. Newton, however, nearly blew it. He fumbled out of the shotgun before picking up the ball and finding his way through a bevy of Bucs defenders doing everything they could to preserve the would-be upset. Newton owes his O-line a steak dinner for that one. Overcoming a slow start, Newton connected on 16 of 25 passes for 160 yards. He also had 52 rushing yards. The Panthers can clinch the NFC South next week with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Buccaneers upset over the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Jameis Winston really lost his cool at the end of this one. After being sacked by Kawann Short on a last-gasp drive, Winston lost the ball on fumble to Julius Peppers to that put the game away. Winston was livid with the call, yelling at officials as he was held back by teammates. He continued to yell on the sideline and had to be restrained by coaches and players from running onto the field. After the game, TV cameras showed him apologizing to referee Jerome Boger. It remains to be seen if he'll face any discipline for his outburst, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Up until letting his emotions get the better of him, Winston was the primary reason why the Buccaneers (4-11) nearly pulled off the upset. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown. It's too bad he was sacked six times and the Buccaneers lost three fumbles against Carolina -- otherwise they might have won.
  1. Damiere Byrd played a significant role in this one. His 103-yard touchdown return in the first half was exactly what the Panthers needed to offset a strong early-game performance by the Buccaneers. It gave the Panthers a temporary lead, and allowed them to stay neck and neck with Tampa going into halftime.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW