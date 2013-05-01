Carolina Panthers: All-time underrated, overrated players

Chris Gamble -- DB, 2004-2012

Over his nine NFL seasons, Gamble had little to say. He let his play do the talking, even if few were listening. Gamble retired following the 2012 season with a franchise-record 27 career interceptions. He burst onto the scene with 13 picks over his first two seasons and then was a consistent performer after that, his numbers slowed by opponents recognizing that it was best to steer clear. Still, Gamble led or tied for the team lead in interceptions in six of his nine seasons. He last accomplished that with three picks in 2011 to seize the career record, but it was his opponent's numbers (or lack thereof) that were most impressive that year. He held Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald to a total of eight catches, and according to Football Outsiders was fifth-best in the NFL over the course of the season when it came to limiting the success rate of pass plays.