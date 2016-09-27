Carolina Panthers (1-2) struggling in new role as the hunted

For all the fun the Panthers displayed while going 15-1 in the 2015 regular season, it was easy to forget how blue collar this squad was, how much it relied on grit and efficiency to match the stylish showmanship of eventual league MVP Cam Newton. These were the very things that were missing at crunch time against the Vikings. As Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said after the defeat, "We can't turn the ball over. We can't miss opportunities. We can't have penalties that take away opportunities. Again, it's going to start with me ... I'm going to make sure things get corrected and that's just the way it has to be. We got beat because we didn't do the things we were supposed to do and they just kept plugging away."