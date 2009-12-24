Carney marches back in to New Orleans as kicking consultant

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints brought back John Carney as a kicking consultant on Thursday, two days after releasing him.
Saints coach Sean Payton announced the move after practice, saying the 45-year-old Carney's knowledge of the game from his 21 years in NFL will be invaluable to second-year kicker Garrett Hartley.
By accepting the job, Carney can't kick for the Saints or any other team for the rest of this season.
Carney played in 11 games this season, making 13 of 17 field-goal attempts and 50 of 52 point-after tries.
Carney was waived Tuesday, along with cornerback Marcus McCauley, when the Saints re-signed fullback Kyle Eckel and added safety Herana-Daze Jones.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press