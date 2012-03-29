Carlos Rogers ready to build on strong 2011

Or playoff participant for that matter.
The cornerback said Thursday he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers this month on a $31.3 million, four-year contract because he enjoyed a career year and he also appreciates the team's effort to keep the NFC West champions' talented defense intact for another run at a Super Bowl in 2012.
"I didn't even put too much thought into other teams until we figured out what we were going to do here," Rogers said.
"If I'm in the position to make a play, I'm going to do my best to make it," the 30-year-old Rogers said of his approach going forward. "I'm not going to put pressure on myself. I'm just going to play my role. I don't want to be one of those guys who makes the Pro Bowl just one time."
Rogers, who shared the team lead with six interceptions, insists he knew in Week 4 or 5 last season that he wanted to return on a long-term deal - and now he hopes to use the momentum gained from his big season to carry him this year.
With Rogers back, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has all 11 starters returning on a unit that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in stopping the run.
"It's really rare," Rogers said of having the entire starting defense back. "I've never seen a team that has all 11 starters back. This is a first for me, and I'm sure it is for a lot of guys, to have all 11 starters back."
Rogers said it was an easy decision returning to a team that has another chance to compete for a ring after the 49ers lost 20-17 in overtime to the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants in the NFC title game Jan. 22.
"Do I really want to go into free agency?" Rogers said Thursday of his thinking after the season. "Maybe I get more money. I could be with a team that's sorry. And they could continue to be sorry for like two years. And then once they want to change some stuff around, OK, they're going to go after the people that are making the highest salary. And then I get cut."
It's already been quite a busy offseason for San Francisco general manager Trent Baalke with the draft fast approaching next month.
The 49ers have much of their roster returning and have already made some key additions. They signed cornerback Perrish Cox, wideouts Randy Moss and Mario Manningham, and agreed to terms with veteran running back Brandon Jacobs.
Rogers is eager to be a part of another special season.
"That's unbelievable. It's a credit to our front office and coaches," Rogers said. "I don't want to go down (in production). Coach Vic put me in the position to make a lot of plays. Once the ball was out there, I just caught them."