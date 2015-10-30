Carlos Hyde (foot) out for 49ers vs. Rams

The woebegone San Francisco 49ers offense will be without their top running threat Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
After bursting out in Week 1 (168 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 2 TDs), Hyde has struggled and dealt with the nagging injury the past couple weeks. From Weeks 2-7 Hyde has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.
In Week 7, Hyde had just 40 yards on 11 carries as the Niners' offense punted nine times while compiling just eight first downs against the Seattle Seahawks.
With Hyde out of the lineup in Week 8, injury-prone Reggie Bush will get the start and share carries with rookie Mike Davis. With Hyde out, Jarryd Hayne is more likely to be active this week after sitting out last Sunday's game. Behind a sub-par offensive line, any of San Francisco's reserve backs are likely to struggle.