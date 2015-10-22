Around the NFL

Carlos Hyde active tonight versus Seahawks

Published: Oct 22, 2015 at 12:13 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will have its top rusher for Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners announced that running back Carlos Hyde is active.

Hyde has been dealing with a nagging foot injury this season and felt pain during the Niners' win against the Ravens last week.

The second-year running back has struggled to get going since shredding the Vikings' defense in the season opener.

Hyde has rushed for 430 yards with three touchdowns this season.

San Francisco could use all the help it could get tonight against an angry Seahawks team looking to end a two-game losing streak. Having Hyde on the field will surely benefit the Niners in this NFC West battle.

In other Niners injury updates, wide receiver Anquan Boldin (hamstring) is active and Jarryd Hayne is inactive.

