Carl Peterson named USA Football chairman

Peterson, best known as one of the NFL's most successful team executives with the Kansas City Chiefs (1989-2008), cut his teeth in the game as a high school coach before advancing as a coach on the college Division II and Division I-A levels from 1966-75. In 1975, as a receivers coach at his alma mater (UCLA) Peterson followed Bruins head coach Dick Vermeil to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976 to become the team's director of player personnel. Peterson helped the Eagles earn their first Super Bowl berth in 1980.