Carl Nicks, Lawrence Tynes suffer staph infections; Bucs respond

Staph infections are the biggest enemies of sports locker rooms. Caused by staphylococcus bacteria, NBA and NHL teams often deal with the disease, which breeds in places like public showers and can turn deadly if it reaches a person's blood system.
For the past week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with staph infections acquired by left guard Carl Nicks and kicker Lawrence Tynes, according to NFL.com. The team has disinfected its locker room during the past week for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA, Bucs general manager Mark Dominik said.
Fox Sports 1 first broke the news Thursday. It has been compared to the outbreak suffered by the Cleveland Browns in 2008.
NFL.com reported that both players will miss at least one week and the infection could cost Tynes a roster spot.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor