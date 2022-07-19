Around the NFL

Carl Nassib hopes for fresh chance to continue NFL career: 'Got a lot in the tank'

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It wasn't easy for Carl Nassib to announce he was gay last summer, but it was important.

"I just wanted to show that it really doesn't matter, your sexual orientation," Nassib said during an appearance on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.

With his announcement, Nassib became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. He appeared in 13 games as a rotational defender for the Raiders last season, recording 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble before the team released him in March.

As of now, the 29-year-old Nassib already has a half-dozen years of NFL experience under his belt. He's also without a job with training camps opening in mere days.

At his best, Nassib has been an edge defender capable of quality production, recording six-plus sacks in each of his two seasons spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also been durable, appearing in 13 or more games in each of his six professional seasons.

All he's looking for now is a fresh chance to continue his career.

"The best scenario for me is, like, the best opportunity to show what I got," Nassib said. "Got a lot in the tank."

Nassib first grabbed the attention of the average NFL fan by delivering a slightly inaccurate lesson on compound interest to his Browns teammates during the team's 2018 training camp, which was chronicled by HBO'sHard Knocks.

While the internet roasted him for making mathematical errors, Nassib continued to work on his craft -- the one on the field. Although he didn't end up making the final 53-man roster in Cleveland, he found an even better opportunity to make a difference in Tampa, where he started in 17 of 29 games played with the Buccaneers.

In this span, Nassib ensured he'd last longer in the NFL than the average player. He's hoping to continue that career, which he now knows is about more than just himself.

Nassib told Pro Football Hall of Famer and GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan he "stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up," before posting his announcement about his sexual orientation.

"The last thing I said was like, 'You know what -- for the kids.' And pressed post," Nassib told Strahan.

The NFL backed Nassib immediately last summer, with Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing pride in Nassib "for courageously sharing his truth." A year later, Nassib remains certain announcements like his will only help others feel comfortable with coming out.

"We are making strides in a positive direction," he said. "It won't be a perfect road, and we just have to continue the course and make sure that we do it from a place of love and not from a place of animosity."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, with former Green Bay Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler kicking things off and longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil closing the show.

news

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

The New York Jets have singed their entire 2022 draft class with the signing of RB Breece Hall on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

news

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest question heading into training camp is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance can lead a playoff-ready team deep into the postseason. Linebacker Fred Warner believes he is up to the task.

news

Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.

news

Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets rookies report to camp today

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

news

Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to commit assault, theft

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged Friday for burglary with intent to commit assault and theft, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW