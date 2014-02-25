Carl Banks says N-word needs to go, but will be hard to enforce

Published: Feb 25, 2014 at 03:54 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • A study using retired football players was published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurotrauma and said repeated concussions and mild brain trauma can result in reduced levels of growth hormone and thyroid hormones. The findings said the head injuries caused disorders such as metabolic syndrome and erectile dysfunction.
  • KUSA-TV reported that 16 percent of Colorado high school football teams use helmets that were lower rated for safety in a recent study.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

