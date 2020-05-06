Careers About - WHO WE ARE

WHO WE ARE
Whether you are looking to join one of our 32 NFL teams, NFL League office in New York City, NFL Films office based in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, the NFL Media offices in Culver City, California or one of our international offices, on your journey you will be met with the excitement that comes with working for the NFL.
We consider ourselves to be stewards of the game of football and most importantly, we consider working for the NFL to be fun. There is a fulfillment unlike any other that comes from working alongside like-minded individuals to achieve a common purpose. Whether you are working to deliver a memorable Super Bowl or aiding the process of delivering games to millions of fans on Sundays— we believe all of us play an important role in fulfilling the NFL's mission of working to unite people and inspire communities. There is joy in delivering the game of football at the highest professional level and bringing to life the world's most exciting sports and entertainment experience. We know we are better together and teamwork is something we thrive off of. Every member of the NFL Family embraces our unique role in society, and we assume the trust, character, and responsibility that comes with this role. We bring fans and communities from all walks of life together to celebrate a game that is constantly evolving, balancing the authenticity of tradition with the power of innovation. We don't take this responsibility lightly and we hope you don't either. We hope you will consider joining us on your professional journey at a company unlike any other.
Career success at the League is not just dependent on delivering results but also on how we deliver. Our six leadership attributes and our core values guide how we deliver results. At the NFL, we believe leadership is everybody's responsibility and is demonstrated when we (1) Know our business, (2) Inspire, (3) Think Big, (4) Build Talent, (5) Execute, and (6) Live Our Values:
OUR NFL CORE VALUES
|Respect
|Everyone matters. Everyone contributes. In a game of Xs and 0s, we embrace all people for who they are regardless of status, title or background. We celebrate diverse opinions and perspectives. We honor hard work and commitment. Every contribution makes us better.
|Integrity
|We always look to make the right call. We do the right thing when no one is looking, and even if it's unpopular when they are looking. We demand accountability and we expect fair play. We say what we mean, mean what we say, and always follow through. We accept responsibility when we get things wrong and then work to make them right.
|Responsibility to Team
|As a team, we support one another. We depend on one another. Our fans give us their hearts. Our communities see themselves in us and we see ourselves in them. No matter how much we accomplish, no matter how successful we are, no one is bigger than the game. Everything we do has a consequence for someone else. We embrace our interdependence. We humbly strive to make our teams, our players, our fans, and our communities proud and better.
|Resiliency
|We set high standards, and continuously strive for excellence. Anything is possible. No matter how great the obstacles, we overcome adversity. We turn losses into lessons. We adapt to changing circumstances and lead in new contexts. We embrace the greatest challenges and rise to meet them.
The NFL places a priority on having an in-person workplace, which enables us to more effectively collaborate, connect and build a workplace culture that will drive our continued success. We remain steadfast in our belief that working together as a team, in our physical office spaces, is critical to the successful execution of our season. For those reasons, we expect employees to work from an NFL office five days a week, except in limited circumstances permitted by NFL policy. We also continue to prioritize the health and safety of our NFL workforce. Consistent with that commitment, considering the substantial and growing body of evidence that vaccinations remain the most effective protection against the spread the COVID-19, we require that members of our NFL workforce be fully vaccinated, inclusive of the COVID-19 Booster for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines. Exceptions are available only for those who need an accommodation for a qualifying disability or sincerely held religious belief or practice.