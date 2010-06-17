Cards to train at Northern Arizona University through 2012

The Cardinals have escaped the searing summer heat of the Phoenix area to train at the 7,000-foot elevation of Flagstaff since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988. The only exception was 2005, when the camp was moved to Prescott because of a flu outbreak on the NAU campus. The university estimates the camp brings an annual $2 million to the area economy. Last year, an estimated 10,000 fans attended the Cardinal's "Red & White" outdoor practice, which was preceded by a full-team autograph session.