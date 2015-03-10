Cards to sign Sean Weatherspoon, add LaMarr Woodley

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that with Sean Weatherspoon set to join the team, the Cardinals will likely host former Denver Broncos inside linebacker Nate Irving.
The Cardinals also announced that the team signed LaMarr Woodley to a one-year contract on Tuesday, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Weatherspoon, who cut off negotiations with the Atlanta Falcons last week, is set sign a one-year deal just south of $4 million, Yahoo! Sports reported.
After missing all of 2014 and 25 games over the past two seasons, there are questions about whether the pass rusher can return to form. Weatherspoon has pools of talent, but must prove he can stay healthy. (We should note that the last few years the Cards have done well picking up players off the scrap heap and turning them into playmakers.)
Irving is coming off an ACL tear in November. The linebacker would be a plus addition for a cheap run-stuffer in the desert.
The Cards' front seven has been decimated by defections and injury the past two years. Adding Weatherspoon and possibly Irving could be a start to remaking that unit.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.