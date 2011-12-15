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Cards QB Kolb practices more, hopes to overcome head injury

Published: Dec 15, 2011 at 12:08 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kevin Kolb increased his participation in practice Thursday, and Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt was optimistic his quarterback would do the same in Friday's workout.

That could mean Kolb will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

A knee to the head on the Cardinals' third play put Kolb out of last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Backup John Skelton came on to lead Arizona to a 31-29 victory, its third consecutive win and fifth in six games.

Meanwhile, safety Kerry Rhodes has gone through two full practices and appears ready to return to game action. Rhodes has been out for eight games with a broken bone in his left foot.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

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