Cards place Doucet on IR with hip injury, sign LB Gatewood

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals placed wide receiver Early Doucet on injured reserve Wednesday, ending the third-year pro's season with two games to go.
Doucet injured a hip during Sunday's 19-12 loss against the Carolina Panthers. The former LSU player will have missed 22 games in three NFL seasons, most of them because of injury.
Elevated to the No. 3 receiver spot this year with the departure of Anquan Boldin, Doucet is third on the Cardinals with 26 catches for 291 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Andre Roberts will take Doucet's spot as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Breaston.
To fill the roster spot, Arizona elevated linebacker Curtis Gatewood from the practice squad.
