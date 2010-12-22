Cards place Doucet on IR with hip injury, sign LB Gatewood

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 06:08 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals placed wide receiver Early Doucet on injured reserve Wednesday, ending the third-year pro's season with two games to go.

Doucet injured a hip during Sunday's 19-12 loss against the Carolina Panthers. The former LSU player will have missed 22 games in three NFL seasons, most of them because of injury.

Elevated to the No. 3 receiver spot this year with the departure of Anquan Boldin, Doucet is third on the Cardinals with 26 catches for 291 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Andre Roberts will take Doucet's spot as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Breaston.

To fill the roster spot, Arizona elevated linebacker Curtis Gatewood from the practice squad.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills activate pass rusher Von Miller off PUP list ahead of Jaguars game in London

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.