Cards' Momah tears meniscus, team signs Fauria

Published: Sep 09, 2015
Kevin Patra

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ifeanyi Momah has a torn meniscus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of Momah's injury.

Rapoport reported Momah will have surgery on Thursday and has been placed on IR.

Momah, 25, incurred the injury on Tuesday, just one day before Troy Niklas and Jermaine Gresham returned to practice after battling hamstring injuries.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound specimen has never played a regular season game after going undrafted in 2012. Momah spent offseason or practice squad time with the Eagles, Browns and Lions before landing with the Cardinals. After a solid preseason -- six catches for 92 yards -- the tight end finally made a roster before the injury.

In an effort to replace Momah, the Cardinals signed former Detroit Lions tight end Joseph Fauria, the team announed on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 Fauria spent two seasons with the Lions before being cut last week. A red zone target, Fauria caught seven touchdowns on 18 receptions and 207 yards as a rookie in 2013. Injuries relegated him to just six catches for 74 yards and one score in 2014.

While run blocking improved in his second season, he'll never be considered a road grader, which is generally what Cardinals coach Bruce Arians desires in his tight ends.

Still, Fauria could find himself with a minor role as a red zone specialist. With a plethora of smaller-bodied receivers, the Cards could use a tree-like target like Fauria in the restricted space near the goal line, especially until Michael Floyd is fully healthy.

