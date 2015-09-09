Cards' Momah tears meniscus, team signs Fauria

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ifeanyi Momah has a torn meniscus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of Momah's injury.
Momah, 25, incurred the injury on Tuesday, just one day before Troy Niklas and Jermaine Gresham returned to practice after battling hamstring injuries.
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound specimen has never played a regular season game after going undrafted in 2012. Momah spent offseason or practice squad time with the Eagles, Browns and Lions before landing with the Cardinals. After a solid preseason -- six catches for 92 yards -- the tight end finally made a roster before the injury.
In an effort to replace Momah, the Cardinals signed former Detroit Lions tight end Joseph Fauria, the team announed on Thursday.
The 6-foot-7 Fauria spent two seasons with the Lions before being cut last week. A red zone target, Fauria caught seven touchdowns on 18 receptions and 207 yards as a rookie in 2013. Injuries relegated him to just six catches for 74 yards and one score in 2014.
While run blocking improved in his second season, he'll never be considered a road grader, which is generally what Cardinals coach Bruce Arians desires in his tight ends.
Still, Fauria could find himself with a minor role as a red zone specialist. With a plethora of smaller-bodied receivers, the Cards could use a tree-like target like Fauria in the restricted space near the goal line, especially until Michael Floyd is fully healthy.