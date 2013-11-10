Cards hand Texans their seventh consecutive loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes and the Arizona Cardinals held on to send the Houston Texans to their franchise-record seventh consecutive loss, 27-24 on Sunday.
The Texans (2-7) were without coach Gary Kubiak, who collapsed on the sidelines against Indianapolis last Sunday night with what was diagnosed as a mini-stroke. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is filling in as interim coach.
Arizona (5-4) scored on the game's first play when John Abraham knocked the ball out of Case Keenum's arm and Matt Shaugnessy returned it 6 yards for a touchdown.
J.J. Watt forced two fumbles, recovering both of them for Houston. The second one set up Johnson's 5-yard TD catch that cut the lead to three with 4:34 to play.