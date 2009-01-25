Cards great Aeneas Williams talks about former team's magical ride

That's where I would say, for this year's team, that it's a tremendous blessing to be able to get the team focused again after winning the division and having a loss of focus. I have to give coach Whisenhunt and his staff a tremendous amount of credit for being able to get those guys to believe and get back to work on the practice field and getting them refocused. He got them to believe that there's the possibility of reaching a greater goal. I'm quite sure he did that by communicating to those guys to change their practice habits, get more tenacious in practice. In some way, he told them winning the division is nice, but why stop there when there's a possibility to win the Super Bowl?