Cards GM Steve Keim finding success with underdogs

After hitting on a few small-school prospects early in a successful career, it's easy for Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to dispel the notion that big-time players come from big-time collegiate programs.
But hearing him discuss why he does this provides a unique window into how the general manager evaluates talent atop character.
In a recent interview with the team's website, Keim talked about John Brown out of Pittsburgh State and Jared Veldheer, a free agent signing out of Hillsdale College.
"All his life, to some degree, he was always overlooked," Keim said of Veldheer. "To me, you sign a guy like that in free agency and he's still got that chip on his shoulder, that hunger and that passion."
A window into Keim's philosophy also places a bow on what has been a remarkable turnaround in Arizona. He's not only looking for underdog players, but underdog coaches as well.
Having something to prove pays dividends, after all.
