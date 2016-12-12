Cards GM: Players who pack it in won't be back in '17

"I have a pretty good feel (for what I want to do)," Keim said of his offseason approach, via the team's official website. "I really do feel like our core talent on offense and on defense is in place. ... These last three games are critical for a lot of reasons. I want to identify who loves it. Which guys are passionate about the game. Who are our top competitors? If you're not going to compete and not play with passion you're not going to be on this roster in 2017."