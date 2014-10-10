Cards' Drew Stanton (concussion) cleared for Week 6

The nerve in Carson Palmer's troublesome throwing shoulder finally "woke up" this week, but it could be another week before he returns to the lineup for the Arizona Cardinals. But at least there's some positive news out in the desert.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night that Drew Stanton has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday unless Palmer is healthy, per a source informed of the situation. Both signal-callers are questionable.
When asked earlier Friday whom his quarterback would be for Sunday's game versus the Washington Redskins, coach Bruce Arians replied, "Honest to God, for the first time in 20 years, I really don't know who's starting."
Although Arians estimated that Palmer was throwing at about "80 percent" and showed some decent velocity, beat writers painted a more pessimisticpicture of Friday's throws.
"There's a lot of questions in our quarterback room right now," Stanton acknowledged, via The Arizona Republic. "We'd be lying if we said we knew where we all stood, but at the same time I think we're trying to progress and get prepared to play."
Rookie Logan Thomas has impressed teammates with a rifle arm that "changes the direction of the wind," as Larry Fitzgerald described it this week.
Thomas completed just one of eight passes in relief of Stanton last week, however. His awareness left a lot to be desired, as he was sacked on his first two dropbacks.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Colts' win over the Texans and previews every other Week 6 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.