Cards' Dockett says 'everything's cool' with Seahawks' Hasselbeck

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett said Wednesday that he has talked to Matt Hasselbeck and "everything's cool" between him and the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback.
"I'm not going to sit here all mad about Seattle," Dockett said after practice. "I've got much respect for Matt Hasselbeck and the things he's done. If I had a personal tough man award, I would give it to him."
There's no word from the NFL on whether Dockett will be fined for the incident. No penalty was called on the play, but Hasselbeck got up holding his throat and gasping for air.
"I don't want to be labeled a dirty player or anything like that," Dockett said. "I play aggressive, I play the game hard. That's the way I was taught to play, and I'm going to continue to play that way."
Dockett said he understands Mora coming to the defense of his quarterback and is pretty sure that Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt would do the same for Kurt Warner.
Dockett said he wishes Mora well, that he hopes the Seahawks' coach "wins the rest of the games this season."
