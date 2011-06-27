Cards' Dockett pulled over by police, uses Twitter to vent

The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman clearly was agitated Monday while posting a series of tweets during the incident. Dockett tweeted that police told him he was pulled over because he was speeding, and they wanted to search his car.
Dockett said he refused to allow police to start a search without a warrant. He eventually tweeted he was about to be let go and updated his Twitter page a few hours later by saying he didn't receive a ticket from police.
"No ticket and I didn't get punk by PO-PO today now I'm off to my 2nd work out!" he tweeted. "Police aint searchig my (stuff) with no warrant "holla at me"!
It was unclear where the incident occurred, and Dockett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Dockett, who has played seven NFL seasons, frequently uses Twitter and has more than 70,500 followers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.