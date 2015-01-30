Cards confident Fitzgerald deal to be worked out soon

The Arizona Cardinals want Larry Fitzgerald back. Larry Fitzgerald wants to remain in the desert. None of this is new.
However, team President Michael Bidwill said Friday on NFL Network's Super Bowl Live that he's confident a deal will be worked out, and soon.
"Well last year, we made some changes to his contract to free up some cap space last year that got moved into 2015, so we're right now trying to work with him," he said. "He and I have had conversations, and after the Super Bowl and all the dust settles, we'll sit down, and I'm confident that we'll get that worked out."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that the Cardinals will ask Fitzgerald to take a pay cut from his $15 million salary, which is due to count $23.6 million against the salary cap.
"We want to see Larry retire as an Arizona Cardinal several years from now -- it's not going to anytime happen soon, 'cause he's still a great player on the field. I believe this is where he wants to be. It's where we want him," Bidwill said.
Whether the numbers work out for both the team and the 31-year-old star remains to be seen.
"He's had great conversations with (general manager) Steve Keim and with coach (Bruce) Arians as well," Bidwill said. "I think it'll all get worked out here in the next few weeks."
That's exactly what Cards fans would love to see.
