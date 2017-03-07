Around the NFL

Cards agree to four-year deal with Jermaine Gresham

Published: Mar 07, 2017 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jermaine Gresham isn't leaving the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they reached an agreement on a four-year contract with the impending free-agent tight end.

The Cards prioritized locking down the 6-foot-5 receiving target ahead of the new league year opening on Thursday.

Gresham spent the past two seasons in Bruce Arians' offense, compiling a modest 55 catches for 614 yards and three TDs. He did come on stronger as an outlet for Carson Palmer down the stretch last season as Arizona's receiver corps dealt with injuries. Twenty of Gresham's 37 catches came between Week 12 and Week 16 last season.

The 29-year-old veteran struggled as a blocker, but offers a big target for the quarterback that Arians wants in his tight ends.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
news

Giants co-owner John Mara waiting for 'appropriate time' to discuss Saquon Barkley extension

Despite embarking on quite the spending spree this offseason, the Giants remain quiet on their financial plans as they relate to their star running back Saquon Barkley.
news

Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson now at 21; QB's lawyer releases statements of support from massage therapists

Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday night against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions.
news

Robert Kraft admits Patriots need to get quarterback 'solidified'

Cam Newton returns to New England on another one-year deal that will pay him more than he made in 2020, but doesn't drive home any sense of long-term faith in him or the Patriots' current state at QB. Owner Robert Kraft admitted as much Wednesday.
news

Former teammate Phillip Lindsay says Drew Lock 'holds his own future' as Broncos QB

Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ enters a pivotal third season that could be his last if he doesn't play well enough to meet Denver's expectations. The clock is as short as ever on unproven quarterbacks, and Lock is entering the fourth quarter, something his former teammate Phillip Lindsay now knows about all too well.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff tops players to get additional $1M-plus paycheck thanks to 17th game

New Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth nearly $1.509 million at the end of the 2021 regular season thanks to the added 17th game, Tom Pelissero reports. His payday is the largest "bonus" among dozens of players who will get paid out due to a CBA provision.
news

Veteran DT Malik Jackson confident in Browns' status as Super Bowl contender

﻿Malik Jackson﻿ is another one of the veterans who decided to join the Browns this offseason with an eye on a lofty prize. Jackson firmly believes Cleveland is the place where he -- and other free agents eyeing the team -- can achieve greatness.
news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

The Seahawks have locked down ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ for another four seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Leonard Fournette chose Bucs reunion over 'more money' elsewhere: 'This team kind of humbled me'

Leonard Fournette learned plenty in 2020 while winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. When it came time to sign somewhere as a free agent, less money with a team he understood and loved ended up being the best option.
news

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting medical evaluations is more complicated. Roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts' Press Taylor: Indy trading for Wentz was 'a no-brainer for me'

New Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor worked as the Eagles QB coach alongside Carson Wentz since the signal-caller entered the league in 2016. Taylor said the Indy brass approached before trading for Wentz, and he offered a ringing endorsement.
news

Jason McCourty discusses 'different' free-agent market in 2021, wants to be 'wanted'

Cornerback ﻿Jason McCourty﻿ is one of the veterans who has experienced a different market from the last time he was a free agent in 2019, when he signed an extension in New England on the first day of the new league year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW