Cards agree to four-year deal with Jermaine Gresham

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they reached an agreement on a four-year contract with the impending free-agent tight end.
The Cards prioritized locking down the 6-foot-5 receiving target ahead of the new league year opening on Thursday.
Gresham spent the past two seasons in Bruce Arians' offense, compiling a modest 55 catches for 614 yards and three TDs. He did come on stronger as an outlet for Carson Palmer down the stretch last season as Arizona's receiver corps dealt with injuries. Twenty of Gresham's 37 catches came between Week 12 and Week 16 last season.
The 29-year-old veteran struggled as a blocker, but offers a big target for the quarterback that Arians wants in his tight ends.