Cardio crunch: A post-Thanksgiving NFL Up! workout

*Thanksgiving is now behind us. And while you were watching football, you might've overindulged a bit on the turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie. Even if you're feeling a little weighed down by all the heavy foods, there's no reason to wait to burn off all those calories. NFL Up! has a cardio workout cycle inspired by NFL players that's focused on getting your heart pumping. It's time to get off that couch.
**Instructions:
Repeat the below circuit three times. Rest 20-30 seconds in between each exercise to keep your heart rate up. Remember to stretch before and after your workout.* *
1. Dynamic Warm Up
Get a sweat started and warm up the muscles with this treadmill exercise.
Reps: Complete three times, increase speed with each cycle
2. High Knees
Continue to build the heart rate with this exercise that also helps develop speed.
Reps: Five to seven
3. Standing Band Bicep Curl
Let's get the upper body involved and build stamina with this drill.
Reps: Two sets for 20 seconds
4. Hill Runs
Improve your overall conditioning with hill runs. Find a short hill and start running.*
Reps: Run up and down the hill five times*
5. Back Pedal Drill
Switch your forward runs to the back pedal for added conditioning.
Reps: Back pedal up and down the hill five times
6. Burpee Pull-Up
Finish strong with an endurance exercise that works the entire body.
Reps: Repeat till failure
Get more workouts from Greg Jennings, Brandon Flowers, James Ihedigbo, Richard Sherman and Ike Taylor at NFL Up!