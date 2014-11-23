Cardio crunch: A post-Thanksgiving NFL Up! workout

*Thanksgiving is now behind us. And while you were watching football, you might've overindulged a bit on the turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie. Even if you're feeling a little weighed down by all the heavy foods, there's no reason to wait to burn off all those calories. NFL Up! has a cardio workout cycle inspired by NFL players that's focused on getting your heart pumping. It's time to get off that couch.

*