Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson teaches players about Franco Harris on 'Hard Knocks'

The NFL world lost a Hall of Famer during the holiday season when legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72.

Harris authored one of the NFL's most memorable plays with the "Immaculate Reception." His death came two days before the 50th anniversary of the play. During the Week 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers organization had a halftime ceremony to retire his No. 32 jersey. Harris was the third member in franchise history to have his number retired.

In the seventh episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent a moment teaching his players more about Harris and his impact on the game of football.

Jefferson played film of the iconic "Immaculate Reception" in front of his wide receivers. After the clip, Jefferson asked Marquise Brown to read off the achievements of the Hall of Fame running back.

In his 13-year career, Harris' resume included four Super Bowl victories, Super Bowl IX Most Valuable Player, nine Pro Bowl appearances, Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 1976.

"I could tell you a lot about this man, he was a giver," Johnson said to his players. "NFL Man of the Year, right? That tells you he cares a lot about people. I thank him for paving the way for me and all of us, really. God rest his soul."