Around the NFL

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson teaches players about Franco Harris on 'Hard Knocks'

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The NFL world lost a Hall of Famer during the holiday season when legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris died at the age of 72.

Harris authored one of the NFL's most memorable plays with the "Immaculate Reception." His death came two days before the 50th anniversary of the play. During the Week 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers organization had a halftime ceremony to retire his No. 32 jersey. Harris was the third member in franchise history to have his number retired.

In the seventh episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent a moment teaching his players more about Harris and his impact on the game of football.

Jefferson played film of the iconic "Immaculate Reception" in front of his wide receivers. After the clip, Jefferson asked Marquise Brown to read off the achievements of the Hall of Fame running back.

In his 13-year career, Harris' resume included four Super Bowl victories, Super Bowl IX Most Valuable Player, nine Pro Bowl appearances, Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 1976.

"I could tell you a lot about this man, he was a giver," Johnson said to his players. "NFL Man of the Year, right? That tells you he cares a lot about people. I thank him for paving the way for me and all of us, really. God rest his soul."

Jefferson reminded his players after the briefing to be thankful for Harris' contributions to the game. While it was an emotional Week 16 across the league, the Steelers running back's legacy continues to live on not only in Pittsburgh, but with every NFL coach and player that takes the field.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'

Broncos QB Russell Wilson made it clear Wednesday that he was upset by his coach's dismissal and shoulders some of the blame for not playing at his best.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time.'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

news

Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.

news

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders benching QB Derek Carr for final two games of 2022 season; Jarrett Stidham named starter

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't plan to rest starters vs. Texans: 'You play to win every game'

With a rare meaningless Week 17 game ahead of a winner-take-all divisional matchup against the Titans the following week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has no plans to rest his starters.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play vs. Patriots; Teddy Bridgewater expected to start

Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion will keep him out of Miami's starting lineup this weekend. The Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as the team's starting quarterback for at least Miami's Week 17 game against New England.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

With the Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE