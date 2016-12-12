Cardinals WR Michael Floyd arrested on DUI charges

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was arrested on drunken driving charges early Monday morning, police confirmed to NFL.com.
Coach Bruce Arians said Monday he's gathering as much info as he can on Floyd's situation and figuring out options, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. Arians hopes to have more info by Wednesday.
In a statement provided to NFL.com from the Scottsdale Police Department, officers found Floyd "unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle at the intersection of Camelback Road and Goldwater Blvd" at 2:48 a.m. Monday morning.
Floyd was charged with two counts of DUI and one count of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey a police officer. The receiver was booked into jail and released from custody early Monday morning, police said.
The 27-year-old was previously arrested while at Notre Dame in 2011 for driving under the influence.
Monday morning's incident happened hours after the Cardinals returned to Arizona following Sunday's 26-23 loss in Miami. Floyd caught two passes for 18 yards in the sloppy contest.
A free agent after this season, the arrest coupled with a miserable season could cost Floyd money on the open market.