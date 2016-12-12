Around the NFL

Cardinals WR Michael Floyd arrested on DUI charges

Published: Dec 12, 2016 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Floyd's 2016 got exponentially worse.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was arrested on drunken driving charges early Monday morning, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday he's gathering as much info as he can on Floyd's situation and figuring out options, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. Arians hopes to have more info by Wednesday.

In a statement provided to NFL.com from the Scottsdale Police Department, officers found Floyd "unconscious behind the wheel of his running vehicle at the intersection of Camelback Road and Goldwater Blvd" at 2:48 a.m. Monday morning.

Floyd was charged with two counts of DUI and one count of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey a police officer. The receiver was booked into jail and released from custody early Monday morning, police said.

The 27-year-old was previously arrested while at Notre Dame in 2011 for driving under the influence.

Monday morning's incident happened hours after the Cardinals returned to Arizona following Sunday's 26-23 loss in Miami. Floyd caught two passes for 18 yards in the sloppy contest.

A free agent after this season, the arrest coupled with a miserable season could cost Floyd money on the open market.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 5 Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) will not play vs. Rams on Thursday 

Seattle running back Chris Carson will not play against Los Angeles on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Christian McCaffrey limited at Panthers practice again, believes he has chance to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s time away could be over very soon. McCaffrey (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice, according to the team's injury report.
news

Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice

After starting at right tackle through the first four games of the season, Raiders first-rounder Alex Leatherwood saw snaps at a different position during Thursday's practice.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal matter) to miss Week 5 game vs. Jets in London

The Falcons announced Thursday that standout receiver Calvin Ridley will not accompany the team to its overseas matchup against the Jets due to a personal matter.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still managing back issue, doesn't want to wear additional pads

A lingering injury has some wondering if Lamar Jackson should don extra gear in an effort to protect himself. The Ravens QB is not among that contingent.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston. 
news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is catching up to Fletcher Cox. But, upon further review, the Eagles' scheme change under new DC Jonathan Gannon could actually be to blame.
news

Ravens' Odafe Oweh: 'No ill intent' on hit that gave Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater a concussion in Week 4

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was ruled out just before halftime during Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Rookie Odafe Oweh, who delivered the devastating blow, said he wasn't trying to do anything malicious.
news

Bills' Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: 'It's Week 5'

Ahead of a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen explain why they can't focus on past results.
news

Packers agree to terms with former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith has found a new home. The linebacker agreed to terms with the Packers on Thursday. Smith was reported to be near a deal with the Pack on Wednesday night and was finalizing details with the club.
news

Dalvin Cook aims to play through ankle injury while getting back to 100 percent: 'That's the plan'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook admits his ankle is not 100 percent, but he intends to keep playing through it and get back to top form along the way. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW