Around the NFL

Cardinals WR John Brown scores twice in return to field

Published: Aug 27, 2017 at 04:09 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Just two weeks ago, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was putting John Brown's roster spot on notice, saying of the oft-injured wideout, "You're only good when you're available."

Well, on Saturday night, Brown finally showed up -- in a big way.

The Cardinals receiver caught just two passes in Arizona's 24-14 win over the Falcons, but both went for six, and both were highlight-reel worthy.

On the first of Brown's second-quarter scores, he shook his defender at the line and used his trademark speed to break away for haul in a easy touchdown from Carson Palmer. His second TD grab, this one from Drew Stanton, was a stunning display of body control, as Brown, with his back to the ball, hauled in the pass and landed in bounds just inside the corner of a end zone.

Sidelined with a quadriceps injury throughout camp, still struggling with his sickle-cell issues and having missed the team's first three preseason tests, Brown made up for a lot of lost time with his two touchdowns.

"It's been difficult but it's stuff I've handled many times in my life so I know how to handle the situation," Brown said of his difficult training camp, per the team's website. "It makes me more comfortable to be able to be here with my teammates."

The catches also happened to lighten the mood in the Cardinals' locker room. As Brown put it after the game, "They just happened to be a couple of catches. ... The guys were way more happier than I was."

Whether he did enough to get back in his coach's good graces, and the Cardinals' starting lineup, however, remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wishes he had more time in London ahead of Giants game

While Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is stressing out about the schedule changes brought on by Green Bay's trip to London to face the Giants, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being a tourist on the team's first trip to the United Kingdom.

news

Kyle Shanahan 'not that concerned' with George Kittle's lack of production: 'It'll take care of itself'

As 49ers fans and fantasy football owners alike wonder what's happening with TE George Kittle's role in the offense, head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed that a healthy Kittle will be the Kittle of old -- eventually.

news

Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Super Bowl-champion 1985 Bears, dead at 80

Former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Vainisi, who helped construct the iconic 1985 Bears Super Bowl-championship squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, the team announced.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' vs. Seahawks: 'I'm going to be out there'

Alvin Kamara didn't take the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 trip to London, but he's adamant that he'll be back in Week 5.

news

Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Wide receiver Andy Isabella is signing with the Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) limited in Wednesday's practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited in the team's practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Thursday night's road game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Week 5 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is not at practice on Wednesday due to personal reasons. Bowles is anticipated to be back with the team on Thursday. Tom Brady, meanwhile, was with the team Wednesday, but did not practice.

news

Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retiring after 11 seasons in NFL, two games with Tampa Bay

Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents told NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday. He joined the Bucs on Sept. 22.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE