 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cardinals WR John Brown (hamstring) questionable

Published: Oct 24, 2015 at 10:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals dynamic receiver John Brown is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's tilt with the Baltimore Ravens due to a hamstring injury.

Brown was limited in practice on Saturday after missing Friday's session with the injury.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Brown would be a game-time decision, but pointed out that the speedy wideout missed time last week before putting up 10 catches for 196 yards on the Steelers.

"He had a little setback with his other leg, but last week he couldn't play on Friday and he only caught 200 yards worth," Arians said, via the team's official website. "Hopefully it's the same (this game)."

Brown relayed confidence he'll be good to go Monday night.

"I feel pretty good," Brown said. "I'll be ready to go."

Brown has 33 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns this season. Brown and Larry Fitzgerald (583 receiving yards) have combined for 1,080 receiving yards this season (most among all WR duos). If Brown is hindered, expect Michael Floyd's targets to increase.

The Cardinals also listed WR Larry Fitzgerald (Non-Injury Related), LB LaMarr Woodley (chest), DT Cory Redding (shoulder), CB Justin Bethel (foot), DT Frostee Rucker (foot) and WR Brittan Golden (groin) all as probable for MNF. Tight end Darren Fells (shoulder) and LB Alex Okafor (calf) are out.

For the Ravens, rookie tight end Maxx Williams (knee, ankle) is out along with safety Terrence Brooks and WR Breshad Perriman (knee). Corner Asa Jackson (thigh), safety Kendrick Lewis (knee) and CB Lardarius Webb (thigh) are questionable. Defensive end Chris Canty (calf), LB Elvis Dumervil (NIR), LB Daryl Smith (NIR), WR Darren Waller (concussion) and G Marshal Yanda (ankle) are all probable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Georgia OT Amarius Mims were cut short due to injuries on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.