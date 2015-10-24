Cardinals WR John Brown (hamstring) questionable

Arizona Cardinals dynamic receiver John Brown is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's tilt with the Baltimore Ravens due to a hamstring injury.
Brown was limited in practice on Saturday after missing Friday's session with the injury.
"He had a little setback with his other leg, but last week he couldn't play on Friday and he only caught 200 yards worth," Arians said, via the team's official website. "Hopefully it's the same (this game)."
Brown relayed confidence he'll be good to go Monday night.
"I feel pretty good," Brown said. "I'll be ready to go."
Brown has 33 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns this season. Brown and Larry Fitzgerald (583 receiving yards) have combined for 1,080 receiving yards this season (most among all WR duos). If Brown is hindered, expect Michael Floyd's targets to increase.
The Cardinals also listed WR Larry Fitzgerald (Non-Injury Related), LB LaMarr Woodley (chest), DT Cory Redding (shoulder), CB Justin Bethel (foot), DT Frostee Rucker (foot) and WR Brittan Golden (groin) all as probable for MNF. Tight end Darren Fells (shoulder) and LB Alex Okafor (calf) are out.
For the Ravens, rookie tight end Maxx Williams (knee, ankle) is out along with safety Terrence Brooks and WR Breshad Perriman (knee). Corner Asa Jackson (thigh), safety Kendrick Lewis (knee) and CB Lardarius Webb (thigh) are questionable. Defensive end Chris Canty (calf), LB Elvis Dumervil (NIR), LB Daryl Smith (NIR), WR Darren Waller (concussion) and G Marshal Yanda (ankle) are all probable.