Cardinals WR Fitzgerald to have MRI exam on right knee

SAN FRANCISCO -- Arizona star receiver Larry Fitzgerald left the Cardinals game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night briefly in the second half with a sprained right knee.
Fitzgerald was hurt on the third play of the third quarter when he tried to catch a deep pass from Kurt Warner. Dashon Goldson landed on Fitzgerald's leg and he was helped off the field.
The training staff tended to Fitzgerald on the sideline before he was taken to the locker room. He returned to the field with 3:23 remaining in the quarter but did not catch another pass as the Cardinals lost 24-9. Fitzgerald finished the game with two catches for 22 yards -- his worst performance in two seasons.
Fitzgerald is scheduled to have an MRI on his knee Tuesday. He did not talk after the game.
"When he hurt his knee, we thought that there was a big scare, it might be something long-term," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "But obviously it was encouraging to see him come back. We'll get him checked out."
Fitzgerald has 85 catches for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
