Around the NFL

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals' moves this offseason suggest the team is pushing all its chips in the middle. Selling out for 2021.

The Cards shelled out cash for veterans J.J. Watt﻿, A.J. Green﻿, Malcolm Butler and James Conner﻿, traded for Rodney Hudson to upgrade the O-line, and drafted first-round linebacker Zaven Collins﻿, who is expected to start from the jump.

In Kliff Kingsbury's and Kyler Murray﻿'s third season together, the expectation is that the Cardinals should compete for a division title and a playoff spot this season. If not, things could get exceedingly hot for Kingsbury in the desert.

Receiver Christian Kirk noted during an interview on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the urgency is clear.

"I think it's now or never for us," Kirk said Wednesday. "That's the attitude in the locker room. We finally feel like we have all the pieces to put it together and really make a push for the playoffs and for a championship. I know guys in the locker aren't expecting anything less than that. We know what opportunity we have at hand, and then we know we have to be better. ... Since coach Kingsbury's been there, we have gotten better every year. Now it's the year where we've got a young group of core guys that have been through a lot, all the ups and downs. We know the opportunity is here, and we have to rise to the occasion, and we have the right guys and the right leadership to do it."

In Kingsbury's two seasons, the Cards finished with a 5-10-1 record in 2019 and an 8-8 record last season -- sputtering down the stretch finishing 2-5 in its final seven games.

Kirk enters the final year of his contract in Arizona, underscoring his need for urgency in 2021. A dynamic deep threat, Kirk is often underutilized in the Cards offense. He generated 621 yards on 48 catches with 6 touchdowns last season.

Playing out the final year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old highlighted the earnestness with which he approaches this season.

"I think there's no lack of motivation whatsoever from me," he said. "I know I have to come out and play my best football. I know there's some doubters and people kind of counting me out, but I'm just ready to get out there and let my play speak for itself. I put all the work in that needs to be put in up to this point and, like I said, just ready to get out there and have my best season yet."

The addition of Green has gotten the headlines this summer, but Kirk's play will be vital to the Cards leaping from offseason novelty to an actual contender. With a big season, Kirk could set himself up nicely for a payday in 2022.

Related Content

news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
news

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn open to any position: 'You can use me wherever, as long as you're using me'

If your immediate thought upon hearing the "news" earlier this month that the Carolina Panthers planned to move Jeremy Chinn to a full-time safety role, was "I thought he was a safety?" you weren't alone.
news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

With quarterback Dak Prescott and his teammates healthy, a full offseason program in Mike McCarthy's system and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas. 
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
news

Tanya Snyder named co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has made another historic move. Tanya Snyder, wife of owner Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday. Mrs. Snyder becomes one of just a few females to ever serve in such capacity around the league.
news

Kyler Murray expects big year from A.J. Green with Cardinals: 'A lot of people are sleeping on him'

A.J. Green was ineffective in Cincinnati in 2020. Now, like many Midwestern transplants to the desert, the Cardinals expect a rejuvenated veteran in Arizona.
news

Cam Newton lets haters 'feed' his focus ahead of Patriots QB battle

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is used to dealing with "haters." As one of the most polarizing quarterbacks since he entered the league, the former NFL MVP has had to deal with irrational hostility for most of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW