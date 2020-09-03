Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'

Around the NFL

The Arizona Cardinals added star DeAndre Hopkins to a wide receiver corps that already contained future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

The duo's fame has sent potential breakout star Christian Kirk mostly back into the shadows. Don't count out the third-year wideout from putting his stamp on the offense in 2020.

"He's got it," quarterback Kyler Murray said of Kirk, via the team's official website. "I'm ready for him to unleash it."

While most viewed the addition of Hopkins -- a perennial All-Pro player who should be in all conversations about the best WR in football -- as a hindrance to Kirk's upside, Murray believes just the opposite.

"Adding D-Hop just makes Christian that much more dangerous to me," Murray said. "Last year, whenever we were 3x1, they'd single up one side and let the weakside safety play to the three-receiver side. It crowds it up for those guys. Now when you've got a guy like D-Hop at the 'X,' you've got to help."

Kirk getting more single-coverage could lead to a bevy of big plays his way. Perhaps his catch total might not increase, but his effectiveness within the offense and ability to create explosive plays could prove massive to Arizona's scheme.

After an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2018, the second-round pick looked poised to break out in 2019. It was a solid season in Kliff Kingsbury's first year in the desert, but injuries wiped out some of the upside. In 13 games, Kirk caught 68 of 108 targets for 709 yards and three TDs.

Kingsbury believes if Kirk stays healthy, "you're going to see his full potential."

"I see the potential to go through the roof," Kingsbury said. "Last year before he got hurt, I thought he was going to have a really, really big year. Unfortunately he had the ankle that slowed him down. But you see his mentality, you see his second year in this offense, third year in the pros. He just looks like a different guy."

Kirk knows his role as a field stretcher who can take advantage of the attention paid to Hopkins.

"I've got to back it up," Kirk said. "I've got to go out there and play the best football I can play. I believe in the offseason I put myself in the best position to be successful this year. I took it very seriously. I can't really talk about it -- talk about what I'm going to do or hope to do. I've just got to go out there and play, and make the opportunities when they come toward me."

Related Content

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to 1-year deal

Josh Gordon is back in Seattle. The receiver's agent confirmed Thursday that Gordon has re-signed with the Seahawks. Ian Rapoport reports Gordon got a 1-year deal with upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement.
NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day
news

NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day

The NFL, NFLPA and league offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the league announced.
Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski
news

Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster. The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury. Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal.
Deshaun Watson lets loose in scrimmage as Texans prepare to face Chiefs in one week
news

Deshaun Watson lets loose in scrimmage as Texans prepare to face Chiefs in one week

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their title defense hosting the Houston Texans next Thursday, Sept. 10. In preparation for their season-opener, the Texans held a scrimmage on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is WR I've been 'most impressed with'
news

Aaron Rodgers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is WR I've been 'most impressed with'

The Packers didn't upgrade the receiver corps this season, famously passing on drafting a first-round wideout in favor of Jordan Love. Instead, Aaron Rodgers will turn to Marques Valdes-Scantling.
Philip Rivers: Jonathan Taylor 'reminds me a lot of Michael Turner'
news

Philip Rivers: Jonathan Taylor 'reminds me a lot of Michael Turner'

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor and former NFL running back Michael Turner are similar in size and speed, which conjured memories of quarterback Philip Rivers' younger days in San Diego.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers 

Leonard Fournette, who was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, and the Buccaneers have an agreement in principle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.  
Washington defensive end Chase Young (99), left, head coach Ron Rivera, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., (7) arrive for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Rivera on Dwayne Haskins as QB1: This is the guy I'm supporting 100%

Washington coach Ron Rivera told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter that he gave Dwayne Haskins all the starting reps at practice weeks ago and he's seen the transformation of the 2019 first-round pick. "It just showed me he wants to be the guy," Rivera said. 
New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Mohamed Sanu Sr. (14) prepare for field drills during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

New England Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

In a bit of a surprise, the New England Patriots plan to release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The cut comes after Sanu played less than a full season with the Pats, who acquired him via trade for a second-round pick. 
Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette
news

Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette doesn't figure to be on the free market long. He might not be leaving Florida either. Mike Garafolo reports several teams, including the Buccaneers, are making a push to sign Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday.
