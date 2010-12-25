Cardinals without LB Porter; WR Williams active for Cowboys

Felix Jones remained Dallas' starter for the Cowboys in Saturday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals despite Marion Barber's return from a three-week absence.
Barber, who started 10 of the Cowboys' first 11 games before he was sidelined with a calf injury, saw action in Saturday's game.
Jones started the Cowboys' previous last three games, totaling 194 rushing yards and 97 receiving yards with one rushing touchdowns.
Cowboys wide receiver Roy Williams is active; he had been listed as questionable with a groin injury.
For the Cardinals, linebacker Joey Porter and kick returner LaRod Stephens-Howling are inactive. Porter, sidelined by a triceps injury, was replaced by rookie O'Brien Schofield because of a triceps injury. Andre Robert handled kick return duties.
The rest of the Cardinals' inactives: cornerbacks A.J. Jefferson and Marshay Green, linebackers Gerald Hayes and Curtis Gatewood and center Ben Claxton. Derek Anderson served as Arizona's third quarterback.
The Cowboys' inactives: offensive tackles Alex Barron and Jermey Parnell, guard/center Phil Costa, wide receivers Manny Johnson and Teddy Williams, running back Lonyae Miller, safety Andrew Sendejo and linebacker Kenwin Cummings. Dallas did not suit up a third quarterback.