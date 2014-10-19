Cardinals win in Palmer's return to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes in his return to Oakland and the Arizona Cardinals sent the Raiders to their 12th straight loss with a 24-13 victory Sunday.
Stepfan Taylor caught one touchdown pass and ran for another, and Andre Ellington gained 160 yards from scrimmage for the Cardinals (5-1), who are off to their best start since 1976.
Darren McFadden ran for a touchdown for the Raiders (0-6), off to their worst start to a season since losing their first 13 games in 1962 - the year before late owner Al Davis joined the franchise.
