Cardinals' Wells optimistic knee injury won't keep him out

Once feared to be lost for season because of a right knee injury, and then believed to be out up to two weeks, it's possible Wells could play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
"It's just a matter of controlling the swelling," Wells told 620-AM in Phoenix. "It's just a day by day thing. Hopefully I'm out there on Sunday and I personally think I will be."
Wells suffered the bone bruise in his right knee during the second quarter of last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn't return. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt delivered the first wave of good news Monday, saying Wells' knee was stable and would not require surgery.
If Wells is unable to go, the Cardinals would rely on a combination of Alfonso Smith, Chester Taylor and LaRod Stephens-Howling.