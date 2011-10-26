Cardinals' Wells optimistic knee injury won't keep him out

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 06:45 AM

The news keeps getting better and better for injured Arizona Cardinals running back Beanie Wells.

Once feared to be lost for season because of a right knee injury, and then believed to be out up to two weeks, it's possible Wells could play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

"It's just a matter of controlling the swelling," Wells told 620-AM in Phoenix. "It's just a day by day thing. Hopefully I'm out there on Sunday and I personally think I will be."

Wells suffered the bone bruise in his right knee during the second quarter of last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn't return. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt delivered the first wave of good news Monday, saying Wells' knee was stable and would not require surgery.

If Wells is unable to go, the Cardinals would rely on a combination of Alfonso Smith, Chester Taylor and LaRod Stephens-Howling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Thursday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Is this the best Chiefs TEAM of the Patrick Mahomes era? Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why this could be the best Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era. Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates and much more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW