Cardinals want Brady to play: 'Don't want any excuses'

The New England Patriots quarterback would miss the season's opener on Sunday Night Football against he Cards if the suspension is upheld. On Monday, Brady's lawyers filed a petition for a rehearing of his suspension case against the NFL before the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.
In a non-official poll taken by the Arizona Republic, the majority of Cardinals hope Brady earns the hearing and has his suspension lifted or at least delayed.
"I wouldn't be a competitor if I said 'not,'" inside linebacker Deone Bucannon said. "I'm a competitor and he's one of the best to ever do it. It would be awesome to play against him.
"I want them at their best because we're definitely going to be at our best."
It wasn't just players who hope Brady wins his appeal -- you'd expect NFLPA members to mostly back their union brethren. Coaches also hope the Pats quarterback is on the field.
"I don't want any excuses," offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Harold Goodwin said. "The level we're at right now as an organization, as a team -- because we think we're one of the best teams in the National Football League -- hey, when we're playing another team we want them to be at full capacity, too.
"Down the road, I don't want to hear 'coulda, woulda, shoulda,' because they're missing a guy. Obviously, I would like Tom to play."
Still, some like Larry Fitzgerald, in his seemingly endless wisdom, cautioned to be careful what you wish for.
"C'mon, man, I think that's a pretty easy question to answer," he said. "I love Tom, that's my man. But if he doesn't play, I wouldn't shed any tears. I'd love to see him back the next week, though."
We don't believe a one-game suspension is on the table at this point. Sorry, Fitz.